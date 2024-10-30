NBA's L2M report shows refs missed 3 calls in 16 seconds late in Wolves-Mavs
The NBA's Last Two Minute (L2M) Report on the officiating from Tuesday night's Timberwolves-Mavericks game shows that the referees somehow missed three different calls in a span of 16 seconds, two of which hurt Minnesota.
With a little less than two minutes on the clock, Dallas led 114-109 and had the ball after an Anthony Edwards turnover. That's when the string of incorrectly swallowed whistles began. Klay Thompson set an illegal screen on Nickeil Alexander-Walker that went uncalled. Thompson "leans forward and delivers contact" was the language used in the league's report. Wolves coach Chris Finch saw it in the moment and was upset with the refs.
Then, after a missed three by Thompson, Luka Doncic came down with the offensive rebound and was fouled by Jaden McDaniels as he went up for a short shot. That wasn't called either. The Mavs then secured another offensive rebound, this time from P.J. Washington, who stepped out of bounds while kicking the ball back out to Doncic. The refs missed that too.
The very next play, following a Wolves foul, was Doncic's 32-foot dagger from deep that effectively sealed the game, as the Mavs left Target Center with a 120-114 win.
All in all, it was a brutal 16-second sequence for the officiating crew. You can say that Washington stepping out bounds wouldn't have happened if the refs had called the McDaniels foul on Doncic, but you can also say that foul wouldn't have happened if they had called the clear illegal screen on Thompson. That one, which set off the sequence, should've resulted in a turnover.
Ultimately, the L2M report doesn't change outcomes, although it does offer some transparency regarding controversial calls or no-calls in the final two minutes of close games.
"L2Ms are part of the NBA’s ongoing effort to build a greater awareness and understanding of the rules and processes that govern our game," is the NBA's wording. "Additionally, it serves as a mechanism of accountability to our fans and the media who seek clarifications after our games."
The Wolves can be frustrated with the officiating all they want, but they lost on Tuesday because they turned the ball over 20 times, missed nine free throws, and allowed too many offensive rebounds and transition opportunities to the Mavericks.
They'll look to bounce back on Friday in another tough postseason rematch against the Nuggets.