Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Wolves against Trail Blazers
With Mike Conley getting a rest day for the first time this season on the second half of a back to back, the question became who would step in as the starting point guard for Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The answer was revealed when the starting lineup was announced shortly before tipoff, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker getting his first start of the season. It was largely expected that it would either be Alexander-Walker or Donte DiVincenzo, and it certainly makes sense that Alexander-Walker got the nod as he's been one of the team's best players this year.
Alexander-Walker has been one of the key pieces of the Wolves' rotation, averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. He's played in all 11 games so far this season and is shooting at incredible splits, 51.6% from the field and 48.6% from 3-point range. He's also averaging a steal per game.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame who would be starting in place of Conley was to be determined. He said the decision to rest Conley was more the team's call than that of Conley, who typically likes to play both ends of back to backs. But the Wolves are hoping to work more rest in this season for the 37-year-old veteran point guard.
The Timberwolves are taking on the Trail Blazers in Portland for the second night in a row, and they'll certainly be hoping the second half of the back to back goes better than the first. The Wolves had a season-high 23 turnovers in Tuesday night's 122-108 loss, which was their first game in the NBA Cup, the league's annual in-season tournament.