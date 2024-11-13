Wolves' Mike Conley sitting out second leg of back-to-back in Portland
Mike Conley (rest) will not play in the second leg of the Timberwolves' back-to-back in Portland on Wednesday night, the team has announced.
It'll be the first absence of the season for Conley, who played in both ends of the Wolves' two previous back-to-backs. It'll also be the first absence of the season for any of Minnesota's top eight rotation players.
With Conley out, either Donte DiVincenzo or Nickeil Alexander-Walker will presumably get the start at point guard alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. Perhaps more notably, this could open up some potential rotation minutes for rookie guard Rob Dillingham. The 8th overall pick in this year's draft, Dillingham has played just 19 total minutes of garbage time across four games, scoring 11 points (on 5-of-7 shooting) with 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 turnovers.
We'll see if head coach Chris Finch gives Dillingham an opportunity to inject some life into a Wolves team that put up a dud in Tuesday's 122-108 loss to the lowly Trail Blazers. Conley's absence might also mean Josh Minott steps in as the eighth member of the rotation. The Wolves could roll with Edwards, DiVincenzo, and Alexander-Walker in the backcourt, but fans will undoubtedly be hoping to see Dillingham get some extended run for the first time.
The 37-year-old Conley is off to a slow start in his 18th NBA season. Through 11 games, he's averaging just 7.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3 rebounds while shooting 31 percent from the floor. Last season, he averaged roughly 11 points and 6 assists per night while shooting a career-high 44 percent from three. Perhaps this night off will help him get back into more of a rhythm in the Wolves' next game against the Kings on Friday night.
It's been a rough few days and a shaky overall start for the Timberwolves, who are 6-5 heading into Wednesday night's game. A second consecutive loss to the Blazers would likely send fans into full-blown panic mode, so this is a big game.