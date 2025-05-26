Officials, injury reports and point spread for Game 4 of Timberwolves-Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff and will be televised on ESPN.
Zach Zarba will be the crew chief Monday night, with James Williams and Bill Kennedy serving as the other two officials and Gediminas Petraitis as the alternate. Sean Wright will be working the replay center. Zarba served as the crew chief for one other Wolves playoff game this postseason — Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, a 99-88 Wolves defeat.
Both teams will be at full strength for Monday's Game 4. The only player on the injury report for the Thunder is rookie Nikola Topic, who suffered a torn ACL before OKC selected him in last year's NBA draft. The Wolves did not list anyone on their injury report. Injuries thus far have not come into play this series with both teams remaining mostly at full health.
The Thunder are a three-point favorite Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota will be looking to even the series at two games apiece by protecting home court. The Wolves claimed their first win of the series Saturday night, blowing out the Thunder 143-101. They'll have a chance to bring it back to OKC tied 2-2.
We'll find out if they can do it in a few short hours.