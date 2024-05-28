Only four teams in NBA history have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0
The Timberwolves trail the Mavericks three games to zero in the Western Conference Finals. In NBA history,154 teams have faced a 3-0 series deficit and 154 of them have gone on to lose the series. Only four teams have rallied to force a Game 7.
1951 NBA Finals: Knicks vs Rochester Royals
The Rochester Royals, now the Sacramento Kings, won their only NBA championship after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead over the New York Knicks. The Royals had homecourt advantage in the series, so they won the first two on their home court, then one in New York. Then the Knicks won the next three, two of which were on their home court, before losing by four points in Game 7.
1994 Western Conference Semifinals: Nuggets vs Jazz
The Nuggets were the first of six eight seeds to take down a one seed in NBA history when they defeated the Seattle Supersonics in 1994. There was a bit of a hangover in the semifinals as they lost three straight games by a combined 21 points to the Jazz. Then they won Games 4, 5 and 6 before losing by 10 points in Game 7 in Salt Lake City.
2003 Western Conference First Round: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks
Following a trend, the Trail Blazers also did not have a homecourt advantage in this series. Led by Bonzi Wells, Rasheed Wallace and an aging Scottie Pippen, Portland answered the bell, winning three straight games by a combined 45 points to force Game 7. They too burnt out on the road, losing Game 7 by 12 points.
2023 Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics vs. Heat
Last season, the Celtics became the only team trailing 3-0 to force a Game 7 and still have a homecourt advantage. The Heat had an improbable run as an eight seed, but they were able to stave off Boston, winning Game 7 over the Celtics by a whopping 19 points.
Oddly enough, none of these four examples featured the team that took a 3-0 series lead losing a key player to an injury. Their opponents just happened to put the pedal to the metal and force a seventh game.
If the Timberwolves are to become the fifth team to force a Game 7, they'll have to win Game 4 in Dallas, Game 5 in Minneapolis, Game 6 in Dallas and then hope to claim Game 7 in Minneapolis.