Panel of experts snub Timberwolves in 2024-25 NBA Finals poll
After making their way to the organization's first Western Conference Finals in 20 years, the Timberwolves are favorites to make a similar run, and according to ESPN's NBA experts, a similar exit as well next season.
ESPN polled its NBA staff to predict how the playoffs will shake out in 2024-25. When it comes to who will win this season's Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves finished a distant second in voting behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In the poll, voters ranked their top picks to win the East, West and Finals. Dallas came in third, followed by the Nuggets (18), Suns (8) and Lakers (2) bringing up the rear of Western Conference Finals voting.
Interestingly, the voters didn't give the Wolves a shot at the NBA title, with Minnesota earning no points at all despite finishing second in Western Conference Finals vote. Boston (82) is the heavy favorite to retain the title, with the Thunder (37) receiving the second most points in the championship vote. The 76ers (18), Nuggets (13), Bucks and Knicks (9) and Mavs (6) rounded out Finals contenders, according to ESPN.
Similar votes were held earlier this week for the season awards and Minnesota was well represented.
Anthony Edwards finished fourth in MVP voting, earning five percent of the first-place votes; rookie guard Rob Dillingham came in fifth for Rookie of the Year voting; reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was predicted to relinquish the award to fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, with Gobert finishing second in voting; and Naz Reid came in third for Sixth Man of the Year, earning 19% of the first-place votes.