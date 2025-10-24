Renowned NBA podcaster to host his first live show at First Avenue in Minneapolis
One of the NBA's most respected podcasters is hosting a live show at First Avenue in Minneapolis next month.
Zach Lowe, formerly of ESPN and now with The Ringer, will be recording a live episode of The Zach Lowe Show at the iconic First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 12. It'll be the first live show of his distinguished career.
Tickets quickly sold out after going on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, less than 15 hours after Lowe announced on X that he'd be coming to the Twin Cities. It's unclear how fast tickets were sold out, but it was definitely less than two hours after they went on sale.
The show will be fully seated at the famous music venue, which is located across the street from Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. The show will start at 8 p.m. and will likely run 90 minutes to two hours, which is the typical length of Lowe's podcast.
Lowe appears to be coming to Minneapolis just for the show. There isn't a Wolves game that night, and they don't play again until Friday, Nov. 14, when they host the Sacramento Kings.
The fact that Minnesota isn't playing much that week will open the door for some special guests, though none have been announced. It's a good bet that Jon Krawcyznski, who covers the Wolves for The Athletic, will make an appearance. Krawcyznski has appeared on Lowe's podcast numerous times in the past.
"We're going to have special guests from the Timberwolves, from the world of media," Lowe said.
"Can we convince Anthony Edwards to come?" Lowe said. "Who knows?"
Minnesota has 10 more games before Lowe's show in Minneapolis. How many will they have won by then? They got off to a sloppy but winning start with a 118-114 victory over Portland on Wednesday night, and they're back in action Friday with a test in Los Angeles against Luka Doncic and the Lakers.