Report: Kevin Durant trade talks will 'likely stretch into next week'
Will Kevin Durant be traded before the NBA Draft?
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Durant's status with the Suns, barring a "significant weekend shift in the state of talks," will likely see discussions "stretch into next week."
The draft starts Wednesday and the Suns, per Stein, are hoping to coax a first-round pick in Wednesday night's draft out of a team that trades for Durant. Stein says the Suns are eying the No. 9 pick from Toronto, the No. 10 pick from Houston, the No. 17 pick from the Timberwolves, and the No. 20 selection from the Heat.
All of that is fine and dandy but does any of it matter if Durant doesn't want to play for Minnesota?
In February, the Suns were sending a message to Minnesota that Kevin would be OK going there," The Athletic's Sam Amick said this week, noting that the Durant situation is similar to what Jimmy Butler did when he signaled that he didn't want to play for the Warriors, only to wind up being traded to the Warriors.
"They signal things publicly trying to control things as long as possible, but once Jimmy couldn't get from Miami to Phoenix, he had to give in and say, this isn't a bad situation," Amick said.
With that, could it simply be a matter of time befoe Durant gives in and welcomes the idea of playing alongside Anthony Edwards?
"The Suns clearly like what they could possibly get out of Minnesota, but the Wolves are not going to play that game at all unless they're confident that Kevin wants to come," Amick said. "You can tell that Phoenix is almost trying to nudge him in that direction and compel him to add a fourth team to his list".
The rumored potential deal between the Wolves and Suns would be Durant for Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo and Rob Dillingham. That simple construct makes the money work for both sides, but it's very possible that Minnesota doesn't want to trade Gobert and instead tries to move Julius Randle, who cannot be traded unless he signs an extension or accepts his $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
We'll see what happens as the rumor mill intensifies over the coming days.