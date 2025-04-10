Report: Nuggets may go on the hunt to bring back Tim Connelly from Minnesota
The Denver Nuggets are a house on fire and major questions loom after owner John Kroenke made the decision to fire head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth this week. It now appears that Kroenke could try to pry Tim Connelly from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Connelly helped construct the roster in Denver that won the NBA championship in 2023. Minnesota, specifically Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, hired Connelly to become the president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves — and his future job placement might come down to a bidding war since he has an opt-out in his contract with the Wolves.
According to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Nuggets are searching for a new GM and they "expect there to be discussions about a possible reunion" with Connelly.
"While Connelly has an opt-out in his contract for this summer, it’s widely believed that Timberwolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will do what it takes to retain him," the report reads. "League sources say Connelly’s right-hand man in Minnesota, general manager Matt Lloyd, is expected to receive consideration for the Nuggets job as well."
This is why Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor waving the white flag and transitioning full ownership of t he Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx to Lore and Rodriguez is so important. Had the ownership drama in Minnesota played out into the summer, funds to retain Connelly in the event that another team tried to poach him might've been frozen.
Now, if a team like the Nuggets gets into a bidding war for Connelly, the Timberwolves should be able to compete. Will it even get to that point or will Lore and Rodriguez give Connelly a new contract to eliminate possible distractions?
We'll find out soon enough, but Denver may be lurking the Timberwolves need to be prepared.