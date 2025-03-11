Report: Suns want 3 firsts and a young player in a Kevin Durant trade
The idea that Kevin Durant trade talks with the Suns could be revisited is going to remain a major, unavoidable storyline heading into this Minnesota Timberwolves offseason. The Wolves reportedly explored the possibility of acquiring Durant before last month's trade deadline, and even though it was too complicated to pull off at the time, there are those who believe the discussions may pick back up again in the summer — and that KD would have interest in teaming up with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.
It would make sense if the Suns engage with a variety of teams on trade talks involving Durant, who is set to make $54.7 million next season in the final year of his deal. Phoenix lost in the second round in 2023 after acquiring Durant, got swept out of the first round by the Wolves last year, and currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference despite having three star scorers on huge contracts.
What might the Suns look to get back in a Durant deal? According to the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, the ideal return for Phoenix would involve three first-rounders and a young player. "Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," Rankin wrote.
If that's what the Suns want, the Wolves won't be able to do it. They only have two first-rounders in the next seven years; the Pistons' pick this year and their own first in 2028.
The other option Phoenix could consider if owner Mat Ishbia isn't interested in a rebuild, Rankin wrote, is to "look to obtain two rotational players combining to make right around the $54.7 million Durant is due next season ... and acquire a draft pick or two."
In that vein, the Wolves could trade Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels (combined $55.8 million in 2025-26 if Randle exercises his player option), but they seem to view McDaniels as a major part of their Edwards-led core moving forward.
The Wolves can't match the draft capital of other potential suitors, so if they don't want to trade McDaniels, it's somewhat difficult to see how they end up with Durant. They could offer a package centered around Randle, the Detroit first, and someone like Rob Dillingham, but would that be enough for Phoenix? And if the Suns start asking for Minnesota's 2028 pick, Terrence Shannon Jr., or other assets, where would Tim Connelly draw the line?
It's a fascinating thing to think about. Durant and Edwards would be an extremely fun duo, but Durant is a very expensive player who will be 37 years old in September. The Wolves seem to have a bright future with their current core and some of their young talent — but if Durant were to help them win their first championship, a trade would've been worth it no matter who they shipped out.
The most realistic scenario where Durant ends up in Minnesota this offseason might require him to basically demand a trade to the Wolves, which would theoretically reduce the cost for the Wolves to acquire him.
