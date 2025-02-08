Top insider says table is set for Wolves to go after Kevin Durant this summer
If the dominoes fall the right way, there's a future where Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant are a 1-2 punch for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Durant was put on the trade block by the Phoenix Suns last week but a deal never materialized. The Wolves were among the teams to contact the Suns about Durant, perhaps setting the table for trade talks to resume after the season. In fact, it's something one of the top Timberwolves insiders will be monitoring.
"Everyone knows that Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant are great admirers of each other, and the thought of pairing them together is an intoxicating one. I can tell everyone that I think it had been made known, from sources on all sides of this, that Kevin Durant was open to coming to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That's a huge No. 1 thing. Durant was open to the idea of coming to the Timberwolves if they could execute some kind of trade," Jon Krawczynski said Friday on The Jon Krawcyznski Show.
Minnesota being over the second apron of the luxury tax created too many hoops to strike a deal before Thursday's trade deadline. Krawczynski said it would've required a series of trades and stripped Minnesota of its depth to pull off a blockbuster for Durant.
"Ultimately in the end, after looking at scenarios and trying to comb through things, they just couldn't see an avenue," Krawczynski explained. "What I do think is important, though, is that A) they started to think about it at least a little bit, B) Kevin Durant is open to the idea of coming to Minnesota, but C), I really think that this lays the groundwork for possibly revisiting these talks this summer."
Durant, 36, is due to make $54.7 million in 2025-26. It's the last year on his contract.
"Everyone in the league is going to be watching how the Suns perform going forward here down the stretch. They have struggled all season long, it hasn't really worked and we wonder how is KD going to respond to being shopped around. If it goes poorly and he can kind of agitate his way out in the summertime, I think the Timberwolves are absolutely a possibility again to revisit these talks, to open them up to see if they could get a deal done this summer," Krawczynski said.
Is age an issue? Maybe, but Father Time hasn't caught up to Durant just yet. In 39 games this season, Durant is averaging 26.9 points on 52.4% shooting, including 39.8% from three. That's about as good as it gets while also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Timberwolves content