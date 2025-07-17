All Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves 'did check in' with Damian Lillard before Portland reunion

Does Minnesota checking in with Lillard indicate that the Wolves are still in the market for a point guard?

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Damian Lillard, just ten days after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

It's unclear how many teams were interested in signing a 35-year-old coming off a torn Achilles, but the Minnesota Timberwolves were at least intrigued enough that they expressed interest. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports that Minnesota "did check in with Lillard to see if there was anything worth exploring."

Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in Game 5 of Milwaukee's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. He's expected to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season, which prompted the Bucks to cut him and eat the remaining $113 million on his contract over the next five seasons.

One can't help but wonder if the Timberwolves are still in the market for a veteran point guard to join Mike Conley in the backcourt, thus giving 19-year-old Rob Dillingham more time to marinate instead of being forced into a regular role off the bench next season. The fact that Minnesota likely checked in with Lillard within the past 10 days could indicate that they are in fact still in the market for a guard. It's certainly something worth monitoring the rest of the summer.

