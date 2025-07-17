Report: Timberwolves 'did check in' with Damian Lillard before Portland reunion
Damian Lillard, just ten days after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
It's unclear how many teams were interested in signing a 35-year-old coming off a torn Achilles, but the Minnesota Timberwolves were at least intrigued enough that they expressed interest. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports that Minnesota "did check in with Lillard to see if there was anything worth exploring."
Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in Game 5 of Milwaukee's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. He's expected to miss the majority of the 2025-26 season, which prompted the Bucks to cut him and eat the remaining $113 million on his contract over the next five seasons.
One can't help but wonder if the Timberwolves are still in the market for a veteran point guard to join Mike Conley in the backcourt, thus giving 19-year-old Rob Dillingham more time to marinate instead of being forced into a regular role off the bench next season. The fact that Minnesota likely checked in with Lillard within the past 10 days could indicate that they are in fact still in the market for a guard. It's certainly something worth monitoring the rest of the summer.