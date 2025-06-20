Report: Two longtime Timberwolves business execs stepping down after sale
Longtime Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson and COO Ryan Tanke are stepping down once the sale of the franchises to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is finalized this summer, according to a report from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
Casson has been the CEO of the Wolves, the Lynx, the Iowa Wolves, and T-Wolves Gaming since 2016, when he replaced Rob Moor in the role. He oversaw the day-to-day business operations and strategic planning for the organization, which included the renovation of Target Center early in his tenure. Casson, who grew up in New Hampshire, was with the Wolves from 1999-2010 in corporate sales, then spent six years with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to Minnesota.
Tanke had been with the Wolves in some capacity since 2006. He worked his way up on the ticket sales and partnerships side of things, becoming the Chief Revenue Officer for the Wolves and Lynx in 2012. Tanke held that role until he was promoted to COO in 2019. A native of La Crosse, WI who attended Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, Tanke helped execute the $1.5 billion sale of the franchises from Glen Taylor to Lore and Rodriguez.
After a drawn-out process that was messier than anticipated, Lore and Rodriguez are expected to be confirmed as majority owners via a final vote from NBA owners within the next couple weeks. Once they take over, they'll need to hire a new CEO and COO as they move forward into the next era of Timberwolves and Lynx basketball.