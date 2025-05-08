Report: Wolves announcer Michael Grady lands new gig with Amazon
Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady has a new national broadcasting gig — perhaps multiple gigs? — to call both WNBA and NBA games, according to a report from Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel. Grady is expected to become Amazon's top WNBA announcer and also call NBA games on Prime Video, and he's also had talks to call games in both leagues for NBC.
The NBA's national TV landscape will look quite a bit different beginning in the 2025-26 season. Last summer, the league announced new 11-year TV agreements with Amazon and NBC. They also renewed their deal with ESPN/ABC, but not with Turner Sports/TNT. There are expected to be nationally-televised games airing every day of the week next season and beyond.
Grady has been the Wolves' lead play-by-play announcer for the past three seasons since being hired to replace Dave Benz in 2022. This news presumably won't have a significant impact on his job with FanDuel Sports Network North, although his volume of national NBA assignments could potentially increase. This past season, Grady was part of ESPN's lineup of broadcasters and occasionally missed Wolves games to call a national broadcast. Marney Gellner was the typical replacement for FDSNN. Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton also called one game on TV.
Grady has previously called WNBA games on ESPN. Before being hired by the Wolves, the Indianapolis native worked for YES Network as a sideline reporter, host, and backup play-by-play announcer for Brooklyn Nets games.
Amazon and NBC have been hiring top talent to call their NBA games as part of these new deals with the league. Amazon's play-by-play lineup is expected to include Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle, who were the top two announcers for TNT.
The 2025 WNBA season begins on May 16, but their new TV deal doesn't kick in until 2026. Because the WNBA and NBA regular seasons don't overlap, Grady's role with that league wouldn't have any impact on his availability to call Wolves games.