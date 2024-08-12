Report: Wolves at Lakers scheduled for Opening Night
The Timberwolves' rise to national prominence continues. Anthony Edwards and the Wolves have reportedly been scheduled to take on LeBron James and the Lakers, in Los Angeles, on Opening Night of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The game between the Wolves and Lakers will be the second part of an Opening Night doubleheader on TNT, scheduled for Oct. 22. The first game of the season will feature the Knicks taking on the defending champion Boston Celtics.
With Edwards quickly becoming one of the faces of the league, the Timberwolves' national appeal has skyrocketed over the previous season. A trip to the Western Conference Finals last season certainly helped that appeal as well.
Minnesota has also been tabbed for one of the coveted Christmas Day games. They will reportedly travel to Dallas for a rematch of the Western Conference Finals for a midday nationally televised game.
Last season, the Wolves won the season series against the Lakers, winning three of the four games between the teams. Ant averaged 27.3 points on 44% shooting in those four games last season.
The Wolves and Lakers will also begin their preseason schedule against each other in a game in Palm Springs, CA schedule for Oct. 4.