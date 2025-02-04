Report: Wolves believe they can re-sign both Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski told Dan Barreiro on KFXN-FM 100.3 on Monday he's heard the Minnesota Timberwolves feel confident in their ability to re-sign both forward Naz Reid and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker this offseason.
As a team currently above the second apron of the luxury tax, the Wolves are currently limited in the types of moves they can make. But they are on track to be under the first apron next season, though there have been questions whether they can remain there by re-signing Reid and Alexander-Walker if Julius Randle opts in to his player option for next season.
What the Wolves plan to do this offseason with Randle remains unclear, but according to Krawczynski, the franchise is confident in its ability to retain two of its most important reserves in Reid and Alexander-Walker.
Reid, 25, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year has a player option for next season worth $15 million, but Reid is likely to decline the option as he could make significantly more on the open market. Re-signing Reid, who's averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season, appears to remain a top priority for the Timberwolves.
Alexander-Walker, 26, always appeared to be the more likely player to be on his way out as the Wolves do have other players on the roster who could potentially fill his role. That being said, he's been arguably the team's most consistent player this season and is averaging 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. He's only gotten better, and he's someone the Wolves would like to keep around for the foreseeable future if it's at all feasible this offseason.
Alexander-Walker is in the final year of a two-year, $9 million contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The good news is it appears the Wolves have belief they can keep both players around beyond this season.