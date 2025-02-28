Report: Wolves shut down Mavs' inquiry on Anthony Edwards-Luka Doncic trade
A reputable NBA insider has confirmed the rumor that, prior to the stunning deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, the Mavericks reached out to the Timberwolves to inquire about trading Doncic for Anthony Edwards.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Wolves quickly shut down the idea from Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.
"League sources tell The Athletic that the Mavericks and Timberwolves informally discussed the prospect of swapping Dončić for 23-year-old, three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards in the weeks before the Lakers deal went down. More specifically, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reached out to the Timberwolves and asked if there was any chance they’d be willing to trade Edwards. He was promptly told no. The Timberwolves, league sources say, were stunned that Dallas was contemplating parting ways with Dončić."
That's a fascinating what-if scenario. Doncic, who turned 26 on Friday, has a far greater resume than Edwards at this point. He's been named first team All-NBA in five consecutive seasons, while Edwards made his first All-NBA selection — on the second team — last year. Doncic also advanced the NBA Finals last season by leading the Mavericks past Edwards and the Timberwolves.
But a big reason why the Doncic trade was so shocking is that he was the Mavericks' guy. He was their franchise player, their superstar, the face of their franchise. That's what Edwards is for Minnesota. Even as he's struggled with clutch shots and technical fouls, Edwards has cemented himself as the Wolves' franchise player and the center of their present and future. They believe the 23-year-old will only continue to grow and improve as he approaches his prime, and that his two-way ability gives him MVP-level upside.
It's going to be fascinating to watch Doncic and Edwards' futures unfold as their teams battle in the Western Conference for years to come. Neither player was at their best in the Lakers' sloppy, free throw-filled win over the Wolves on Thursday night.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Timberwolves by bookmarking Minnesota Timberwolves On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.