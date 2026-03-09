Wolves' Joan Beringer Shows Off Immense Upside in Return to G League

Timberwolves rookie big man Joan Beringer has had some brief stints in Minnesota's rotation this season, mostly in games where Rudy Gobert has been unavailable. In those opportunities, the raw 19-year-old from France has shown fans a lot to be excited about when it comes to his long-term potential.

Beringer is currently on the outside of the Timberwolves' rotation, and after the addition of Kyle Anderson, that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon. So it was understandable when the franchise elected to send their first-round pick in last year's draft on a G League assignment on Saturday. His development requires playing time that he isn't going to get in the NBA right now.

One day later, Beringer showed off the progress he's made this season — and his immense upside — in the best performance of his U.S. professional career. He recorded career highs in both points (20) and rebounds (16) in Iowa's loss to the Memphis Hustle on Sunday, adding 4 blocks on defense. Beringer made 9 of the 11 shots he attempted.

Everything there is to love about Beringer's game was on full display in this performance. The fluidity of his movement on both ends of the floor has always been one of his great strengths as a prospect. His length and instincts give his remarkable upside as a shot-blocker, even if his foul rate in the NBA tells the story of a young player who still needs refinement and experience.

Offensively, Beringer brought his full arsenal to Sunday's game. He finished alley-oops and demonstrated great touch around the rim. He hit a push shot in the paint and a short midrange jumper from the baseline. On one of his buckets, he drove from the top of the key and finished with a deceleration euro-step.

The clip of that drive (at 0:32 in the highlights above) might stand out more than anything else. That's not something you'd see Gobert do. That's more Giannis-like than anything — not to compare Beringer to one of the best players of all time. Beringer's remarkable upside lies in the fact that he's the size of a center but has some of the movement abilities of a big wing.

Back on NBA draft night last year, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie said Beringer "moves like a wing" and "moves at a level that no other big in this class really achieves."

Beringer just turned 19 this past November. He remains a project. But he's already come a long way since the Timberwolves drafted him, with Anthony Edwards and others raving about his work ethic. Watching the highlights of his G League showing on Sunday, it's easy to imagine Beringer turning into a fantastic NBA player a few years down the line.