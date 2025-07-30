Report: Wolves think Donte DiVincenzo will be ready for the season
There's no reason — at least not yet — to be overly concerned about Donte DiVincenzo pulling out of Eurobasket with Italy due to a reported flare-up of the toe injury that knocked him out of action for an extended stretch last season.
"I’m told that Wolves see it as a precaution," Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski said. "No concern about his readiness for the upcoming season."
Concerns bubbled up when DiVincenzo announced that a physical issue would prevent him from competing for the Italian national team this summer. Worries grew when Sportando, citing quotes from a national team staff member, reported that DiVincenzo needs "weeks of rest and recovery."
Fears escalated staff member said DiVincenzo would need "three to four months of therapy." However, a lack of context about where DiVincenzo is in his apparent recovery left more questions than answers, which is why Krawczynski's report offers some reassurance to Wolves Nation.
DiVincenzo is expected to play a big role on the Timberwolves in 2025-26, likely joining Terrence Shannon Jr., Naz Reid and Rob Dillingham as four key players off the bench. The starters are expected to the same as last season with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
"Unfortunately, I'm sorry, I will not be able to join the national team this summer due to a physical issue over the last few days forced me to make this difficult, difficult decision," DiVincenzo said in a video to fans.
There are about two months before NBA training camps open, so DiVincenzo has time to get his toe healthy before the Wolves need him in action.