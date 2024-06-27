Report: Wolves trade with Spurs to select Rob Dillingham No. 8 in NBA draft
Tim Connelly made another splash Wednesday night.
The Wolves president of basketball operations traded with the San Antonio Spurs for Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, whom they selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported the Wolves are trading an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 as well as a pick swap in 2030, meaning they'll hold on to the No. 27 pick in Wednesday's draft.
Dillingham, 19, played 32 games as a freshman last season for the Wildcats, averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. Dillingham appeared in 32 games, making one start, and was named All-Southeastern Conference Second Team by both coaches and the media.
Dillingham was also the SEC Sixth Man of the Year.
At 15.2 points per game, Dillingham was Kentucky's second-leading scorer while shooting 48% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. He's touted as one of the best shooter's in this year's draft — something the Timberwolves certainly need on the roster.
Dillingham is also potentially the Timberwolves' successor at the point guard position to Mike Conley, who will turn 37 this fall. Conley, who is under contract for two more seasons, is also the perfect mentor for the young guard as a veteran leader who's played over 1,100 career games.
Dillingham was the top-ranked point guard in the 2023 recruiting class. He grew up in Hickory, N.C., and initially played a Combine Academy, where he was the Charlotte Observer Player of the Year as a sophomore after averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
Dillingham then transferred and played at Kanye West's Donda Academy for his junior season before transferring again to Overtime Elite in Atlanta for his senior season. He was a five-star prospect.
The Atlanta Hawks selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, making it two years in a row a French player was selected No. 1 overall after Victor Wembaynama was selected with the top pick by the Spurs in last year's draft. French center Alex Sarr was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Wizards Wednesday night to make it a 1-2 sweep for France in 2024.