Reviewing all 9 fouls drawn by SGA in Game 2 of Wolves-Thunder
After flopping and flailing his way to 13 fouls in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Oklahoma City superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew nine more fouls in Game 2 Thursday night.
Unlike the foul artistry he put on display in Game 1, the majority of the calls he got in Game 2 were more legitimate. What's more is that he had drawn only one foul through the 21:38 of the game. Let's break them down...
- Shoots into Rudy Gobert but is clearly hacked on the arms — good call
- Leans into Gobert on his shot in the paint and draws minimal contact — soft, but fair enough
- He hooks Jaden McDaniels' arm and gets the call — good call, but annoying
- Initiates minimal contact with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and quick shoots for an and-1 — very debatable call
- Initiates contact with Naz Reid before Reid jumps into him — good call
- Phantom call on Alexander-Walker in the paint — horrible call
- McDaniels called for touching SGA with his left hand — weak call
- McDaniels flagrant foul for shoving SGA in the back — good call
- He quick shot and got McDaniels' hands in the cookie jar — fair enough
McDaniels clearly became frustrated with SGA hooking him with his off-ball arm. It happened numerous times, and it reached a boiling point with 6:14 to go in the fourth quarter when McDaniels shoved the MVP to the floor.
However, if McDaniels gets his hands to close to SGA, he's taking advantage and putting the Wolves forward's arm in the path of his collection, thus drawing fair fouls. It's smart basketball, albeit annoying for the team on the receiving end of the tactic.
"McDaniels gets his hand in there. Look, his hand's on the body, now at this point Shai's allowed to grab the ball and collect himself," ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson said. "It's the ones where he just gets the ball and body and collapses that teams struggle with."
Overall, SGA dominated Game 2 and he did it without flopping and after initiating minimal contact.