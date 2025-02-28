Rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. provides Wolves with infusion of energy
Far too often in Thursday night's loss to the Lakers, the Timberwolves were content to pass the ball around the perimeter and launch threes. 14 of their 19 shots in the first quarter were from deep, and only three of the 14 went in. No one seemed to want to attack the rim against LA's stout defense.
No one except for Terrence Shannon Jr., that is.
The rookie out of Illinois, who until recently had been buried on Minnesota's bench, was by far the Wolves' most aggressive player on Thursday. As he's done since entering the rotation for the first time a few weeks ago, Shannon repeatedly put his head down and drove to the basket with a determination that wouldn't be denied. He provided a much-needed infusion of energy, putting together the best performance of his career for the second straight game while helping the Wolves almost mount another improbable comeback.
Three days after dropping 17 points and 10 rebounds in the historic comeback over the Thunder, Shannon finished with a career-high 25 points and 5 boards against the Lakers. He made nine of his 15 shot attempts, including eight makes on 11 attempts near the basket. He also went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line. He was the most impressive player on the floor for the Wolves, who won his 29 minutes by 11 points in a nine-point loss. Minnesota cut the deficit to three points with five minutes left after trailing by 23 in the first half, but came up short in the end.
Shannon is the third Wolves rookie ever with 15+ points and 5+ rebounds off the bench in consecutive games, joining Sam Mitchell and Kevin Love, according to Jon Krawczynski.
"He's gotten a bunch of easy buckets in transition," head coach Chris Finch said of Shannon. "He's been able to help us cash in our defense a bit. Rebounding, getting out."
In addition to being a weapon in transition — where he threw down an emphatic dunk in the fourth quarter — Shannon isn't afraid to attack the rim within Minnesota's half-court offense. His quick first step helps him explode downhill off the catch, where he uses his dynamic left hand to finish at the rim (or draws a foul).
Shannon, who was the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, showed earlier this year that he's way, way too good for the G League. But the Wolves couldn't find a spot for him in their rotation until injuries opened the door a few weeks ago. Since then, he's taken full advantage of the opportunity and is going to be difficult for Finch to keep off the floor even when everyone is healthy. Shannon simply brings a mentality and skill set that few others on the roster can match.
With Anthony Edwards serving a one-game suspension in Friday night's game against the Jazz (8:30 p.m. CT), Shannon will get another chance to play a major role in Minnesota's offense.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Timberwolves by bookmarking Minnesota Timberwolves On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.