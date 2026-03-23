Bones, Dosunmu Help Wolves Stun Celtics In Boston Without Anthony Edwards

Just when you think the Timberwolves are for sure going to drop a game on the road to a high-quality team like the Boston Celtics, they rally for a big win without superstar Anthony Edwards.

Amazing, isn't it?

Minnesota trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter, only to respond with fury and pummel the Celtics in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 26-15 over the final 12 minutes to secure a 102-92 victory. The fourth-quarter magic was highlighted by an 18-4 run over the first seven minutes to build a 94-81 lead.

The Celtics had both of their superstars, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, while the Wolves were without Edwards (knee inflammation) for a fourth consecutive game. Minnesota is 3-1 in that stretch, and Sunday's impressive win in Boston atoned for a rough loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The stars Sunday night weren't Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Instead, Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu paced Minnesota to the come-from-behind win. Hyland came off the bench and led the Wolves with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Dosunmu finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Check out how awesome Dosunmu and Hyland have been in the fourth games without Edwards.

Dosunmu : 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 50% shooting

: 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 50% shooting Hyland: 20.0 points, 2.5 assists, 52.9% shooting

Jaden McDaniels was also excellent with 19 points.

Randle finished with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting, while Reid had 11 points and seven rebounds. It wasn't Reid's best game, but he did hit a big three-pointer and a spinning left-handed hook shot during Minnesota's fourth-quarter flurry.

At 44-28, the Wolves currently hold sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race. Denver, also 44-28, sits in fifth place thanks to the tiebreaker over Minnesota. Houston (43-27) is just percentage points ahead of Minnesota and Denver, while the Los Angeles Lakers( 46-25) are 2.5 games ahead of Houston, Denver, and Minnesota thanks to a nine-game win streak.

The Wolves are back in action Wednesday at home against the Rockets in what will be a pivotal showdown with a national television audience. The game starts around 8:40 p.m. and will be on ESPN.

In the meantime, the Wolves will be scoreboard watching on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday night, the Lakers play on the road against Detroit, and the Rockets are in Chicago to face the Bulls. On Tuesday night, the one game of interest for Minnesota is Denver at Phoenix.