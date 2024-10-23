Rudy Gobert happy about 'win-win' contract extension with Wolves
Just before the Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off their season Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, news broke that Rudy Gobert and the team had reached an agreement on a three-year, $110 million contract extension that will keep Gobert in Minneapolis through the 2027-28 season.
With the extension, Gobert is declining his $46.6 million player option for next season, when the three-year extension will begin. Reducing that large number next season gives the Wolves financial flexibility with on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is a free agent after this season, and Naz Reid, who has a player option next year, also in need of extensions.
It also gives Gobert fresh money on his deal and ability to stay with a Wolves team that’s likely to remain in contention for the next several seasons. The deal also provides Gobert some flexibility, too, as the contract includes a player option for the final year of the deal — the 2027-28 season — as well as a trade kicker, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
“I think it was about finding a win-win situation,” Gobert said after Tuesday night’s 110-103 loss to the Lakers. “I’m happy here. My family’s happy here. I want to win a championship here. And also, my next year contract was pretty high, so being able to allow the team to keep our guys, that was the win for the Timberwolves. But being able to keep me for a longer term was great for both of us.”
Gobert is the reigning and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time All-Defensive First Team selection, a four-time All-NBA selection and a three-time All-Star. He averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks last year while helping the Wolves to the NBA’s top-ranked defense and first Western Conference finals appearance since 2004.
Gobert had 13 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and a block in the season opener Tuesday night.