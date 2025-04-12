Rudy Gobert matches career high with 35 points as Timberwolves blow out Nets
The Minnesota Timberwolves, at times, have been their own worst enemy. They've proven they can beat the best teams in the NBA, and they've also demonstrated they can lose to anyone, even the league's bottom feeders. But needing two wins to secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs, they no longer had room for error entering Friday's matchup.
This time, the Timberwolves had no issues putting away a struggling and decimated Brooklyn Nets team Friday night, posting a 117-91 blowout victory at Target Center in Minneapolis to remain on pace to secure a coveted top-six seed.
Rudy Gobert matched a career high with 35 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the charge for the Wolves (48-33). It marked the first time Gobert had scored 30-plus points in a Timberwolves uniform and just the second time of his career.
It was Gobert who helped Minnesota navigate a slow start early. While the Nets (26-55) opened the game on a 7-0 run, the Wolves took a 12-9 lead after a 10-0 run of their own and never trailed again from there. Gobert scored eight of his 35 points during the opening frame. The Timberwolves just pulled further and further away, leading by as many as 28 points.
Brooklyn was without Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton, among others, due to injuries and rest. Keon Johnson led the Nets with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Julius Randle added 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolves. Jaden McDaniels scored 11.
The only issue for Minnesota Friday night was that Anthony Edwards picked up his 18th technical of the season during the second quarter and will be suspended for the team's regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz unless the tech is rescinded upon league review. By NBA rules, any player who is issued 16 technical fouls in a season receives an automatic one-game suspension. For each additional two after that, the player receives an additional one-game suspension.
Edwards had nine points, five assists and four rebounds Friday night.
The Wolves conclude their regular season on Sunday against the Jazz at Target Center. If they win, they'll be guaranteed a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Tipoff for Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.