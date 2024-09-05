Rudy Gobert punches back after vicious cheap shot from Shaq
You can only punch Rocky Balboa so many times before the Italian Stallion begins punching back. Same goes for Rudy Gobert, who is swinging in response to an endless series of jabs and cheap shots from his peers. The Fighting Frenchman's last straw was apparently Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal calling him the worst player of all time.
"It's sad to see someone that has accomplishedas much as you did [Shaq] both in sport and business still be triggered by another man's finances and accomplishments," Gobert wrote on X. "I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don't need that stuff to stay relevant."
Gobert responded to Shaq's comments to Complex, where he ripped on Gobert when asked to name his WOAT (worst player of all time).
“I’m going to tell you why. Because if you sign a contract for ($)250 (million), show me 250,” Shaq said. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck and why I can’t do it because I played for my ($)120 (million). So you got guys like him that f*** the system over and they’re making all this money and they can’t f****** play. So I don’t respect guys like that.”
Shaq added: “Every time I make these comments, people think I’m hating, but these are facts,” Shaq said. “You got teachers, you got firemen, you got doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid sh*t.”
Gobert has played in the NBA for 10 years and he's won four Defensive Player of the Year awards; been named an All-Star three times; made the All-Defensive First Team seven times; and been voted All-NBA four times.
Is it about money? Gobert, who oh by the way is 14th in win shares among all active players, has earned $217.7 million in his career and is due to make $43.8 million for the 2024-25 season.
Shaq made $292 million over the course of his Hall of Fame career, peaking at $27.7 million in 2004-05 with the Miami Heat. Of course, if Shaq were playing in today's game he'd be making more than Gobert, but if that's what Shaq is mad about, we're sure Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would like to have a word about making $1.5 million when he averaged 30 points and 11 rebounds in 1984-85.
Shaq isn't one to back down from his claims, so this could be a storyline to monitor for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, Shaq will likely be on the telecast with TNT when the Timberwolves and Lakers open the season on national TV on Oct. 22.