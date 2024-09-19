Shaq fires back at Rudy Gobert: 'The (expletive) you talking about?'
Shaquille O'Neal has doubled down his criticism of Rudy Gobert and he did it as bluntly as he could during an episode of The OGs Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.
The Shaq-Gobert drama started in August when Shaq called Gobert the worst player of all time and suggested that the Timberwolves center isn't worth the money that he's made in his 10-year NBA career.
“I’m going to tell you why. Because if you sign a contract for ($)250 (million), show me 250,” Shaq told Complex to get the feud started. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck and why I can’t do it because I played for my ($)120 (million). So you got guys like him that f*** the system over and they’re making all this money and they can’t f****** play. So I don’t respect guys like that.”
Gobert responded: "It's sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did [Shaq] both in sport and business still be triggered by another man's finances and accomplishments... I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don't need that stuff to stay relevant."
Relevant?
"A lot of these big men, when I put out these challenges, they fail the test because they respond. They're sensitive," Shaq told Haslem and Miller. "When I speak, I try to speak from facts. It may come out wrong and you may think I'm hating. His comment, 'you're trying to stay relevant,' I got 15 commercials. What the f*** you talking about?"
It's clear that Shaq doesn't believe Gobert is as valuable as his awards say he is.
"You the Defensive Player of the Year but every scouting report I'm looking at, they targeting you," he said.
Haslem agreed.
"The expectation as the Defensive Player of the Year is that you gotta be able to guard your yard and there shouldn't be a scheme or situation that we can't play you in and at the end of the day you have to anchor our defense. You can't be the guy they're picking on, you can't be the guy they're isolating," Haslem said.
Triggered by Gobert's financial successes and accomplishments?
"I'm not triggered by your finances or accomplishments," Shaq said. "And, if you're talking about your accomplishments of those little trophies you got, that's not enough. When you're making ($)250 (million), young man, that's not enough."
Haslem put it less delicately: "Win a championship and shut us the f*** up."
Gobert and the Timberwolves will begin their journey to do just that when training camp begins Oct. 1. The first preseason game is Oct. 4 and the regular season starts Oct. 22 in a nationally-televised matchup between the Wolves and Lakers in Los Angeles on TNT.