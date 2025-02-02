Short-handed Wolves lose Naz Reid and fall to Wizards, who snap 16-game skid
Without their top two scoring options, the Minnesota Timberwolves looked lost offensively down the stretch.
They missed six straight shots and had a pair of turnovers during a nearly four-minute stretch of the fourth quarter with no clear closer on a night Anthony Edwards (illness) and Julius Randle (groin) were both ruled out. While it was still a one-point game in the final two minutes, the lack of offensive firepower showed down the stretch in a 105-103 loss to the Washington Wizards Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak.
Kyle Kuzma, the hot hand all night for the Wizards, hit a jumper to put them up 103-100 with 55 seconds remaining. Jaden McDaniels, who scored a team-high 23 points for the Wolves, missed a game-tying 3-pointer on the other end, and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for a 105-100 Wizards lead with 19.5 seconds to play. Mike Conley was fouled on a 3 and made all free throws, but after a stop, Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a 3 as time expired.
The biggest concern of the night is that injuries are adding up for the Wolves (27-22), and they added another Saturday night as Naz Reid exited the game during the third quarter and was later ruled out due to a right finger sprain. Reid was starting the game in place of the injured Randle and had eight points and three rebounds before his third-quarter exit.
The Wolves are expected to be without Randle for at least the next several games and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remains sidelined. Even Conley, who ended up playing 34 minutes Saturday night, was questionable due to a thumb injury.
There were moments where Minnesota looked as though it would take control in the first half, but a red-hot Kumza kept the Wizards (7-41) within reach all night. Kuzma scored 18 of his game-high 31 points in the first 24 minutes.
Young guys like Luka Garza, Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham, and an older guy in Joe Ingles, helped the Wolves navigate the short-handedness. Ingles scored 10 points off the bench, Clark had nine and Dillingham had seven and seven assists.
McDaniels was the bright spot for the Wolves with the team-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.