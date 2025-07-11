Should the Timberwolves consider a Kevin Love reunion?
Kevin Love was involved in a three-team trade last week that sent him from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz. At 36 years old, questions immediately arose about whether his contract would get bought out by the rebuilding Jazz. That appears to be in the process of happening, which begs the question: Would it make sense for him to return to the Timberwolves and finish his career where it started?
The first step of this equation would be Utah opting to buy out Love's contract, or simply releasing him. He's set to make $4.1 million next season on an expiring contract, but Utah's package for John Collins included him, Kyle Anderson and a second-round pick. They will need to decide whether or not Love would prevent their young players from getting developmental minutes, or if they want to use him as a veteran presence in the locker room.
It would make very little sense for Minnesota to trade for Love, but if he becomes available on the open market, the fit still doesn't seem very seamless. Minnesota is loaded in the frontcourt with Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert, alongside young players like Leonard Miller, Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky.
On the other side of the argument, Love is one of the best players in Timberwolves franchise history, and he could assume the role Luka Garza left behind as a depth presence. He was a three-time All-Star with the franchise from 2008-2014, and he would immediately return to fan favorite status.
Would Love improve Minnesota's chances of winning a championship? Probably not on the court, but he and Joe Ingles would be great veteran mentors for Minnesota's surplus of young depth.
The Wolves still have a few available roster spots, and they'll need to fill out their roster with someone. If Love does become available, the idea might not be as ridiculous as some people think.