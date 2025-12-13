Timberwolves reportedly among teams interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo

Will the Bucks trade superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo? It seems inevitable, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams that are interested in potentially striking a deal, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Haynes also mentioned the Warriors, Spurs, Heat and Knicks as potential suitors for Antetokounmpo in an interview with Rachel Nichols on Saturday.

"Ultimately, I think for Giannis, wherever he lands... I think he'd like to have some sun, he'll like to be probably in a big market. Outside of that, he just wants to be a on team where he can compete and contend for a championship. He has been very adamant of that being a main priority," Haynes said.

Well, Minnesota doesn't have as much sun as locations like California and Miami, nor is it a big market like New York or the Bay Area. If contending for a championship is his number one priority, playing alongside Anthony Edwards has to be an intriguing proposition. The question then becomes what Minnesota would offer Milwaukee?

It's hard to think many teams could compete with an offer built around Jaden McDaniels. Minnesota would hate to part ways with its homegrown forward, but he's averaging a career-high 15.6 points with a career-high 52.5% shooting mark from the field. He still won't be 26 years old until next season.

The Wolves would probably have to throw in another player to make things work. Would that be Julius Randle? Rudy Gobert? The only draft pick Minnesota is able to trade is a pick swap in 2028, so any deal would have to be built around players.

Ultimately, who wouldn't have an interest in trading for a potential Hall of Famer? Minnesota has been rumored as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, so Haynes' report isn't necessarily anything new. As more players become eligible to be traded later this month, the rumors are only going to continue to heat up. It's worth keeping an eye on any noise with Minnesota, which has gotten off to a rather disappointing 16-9 start to the regular season.

