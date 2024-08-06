Team USA involved in surprise birthday party for Anthony Edwards in Paris
Anthony Edwards has had quite the summer.
As one of 12 players on the USA men's basketball team, he's traveled to Vegas, Abu Dhabi, London, and most recently Paris for the Olympic Games. He's gotten to hang out with his favorite basketball player of all time, Kevin Durant, and other legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry. He even got a chance to go watch some Olympic table tennis.
All the while, Edwards' on-court star has continued to grow, as he has scored in double figures in all eight games the USA has played this summer (dating back to their series of exhibition contests), culminating in a 26-point explosion to wrap up the Olympic group stage.
Most recently, Edwards turned 23 on August 5. He rung in his birthday in style in Paris, with a surprise party that included his USA teammates, Timberwolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez, and famous Atlanta rapper Gunna, among others.
Next up for Edwards and the USA is a quarterfinal matchup against Brazil on Tuesday. If they advance as heavy favorites in that one, they'll face Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals. Canada, France, or Germany would await in the gold medal game.
