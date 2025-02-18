Terrence Shannon Jr. turns jersey retirement flub into a way to help community
Terrence Shannon Jr.'s jersey retirement at Illinois didn't go according to plan, but he's using it as a chance to do good.
The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie returned to Champaign, Ill., on Saturday as the Illini retired his No. 0 jersey. But when Shannon pulled on the rip chord to unveil his banner before sending it up into the rafters, it was hanging upside down.
Nevertheless, not only did Shannon appear pretty gracious in the moment, he's also turned the Illini's flub into a reason to celebrate. In a social media post on Tuesday, Shannon revealed that they've turned the upside down banner into a T-shirt, and all the proceeds from the purchase shirts will go to benefit the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club right in Champaign.
"When life has you upside down, turn it around," Shannon said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Wolves selected Shannon with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft after two standout seasons at Illinois, including a 2023-24 season in which Shannon scored 23.0 points per game and led the Illini into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Shannon's minutes with the Wolves were sparse early on, but he's recently caught on, playing career highs in minutes and scoring career highs in back-to-back games before the recent All-Star break.
You can purchase Shannon's upside down banner T-shirt or sweatshirt here.