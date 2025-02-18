All Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr. turns jersey retirement flub into a way to help community

A T-shirt with Shannon's upside down banner is available, with all proceeds going to a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.

Nolan O'Hara

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts against Iowa State in the semifinals of the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament at TD Garden in Boston on March 28, 2024.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts against Iowa State in the semifinals of the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament at TD Garden in Boston on March 28, 2024. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s jersey retirement at Illinois didn't go according to plan, but he's using it as a chance to do good.

The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie returned to Champaign, Ill., on Saturday as the Illini retired his No. 0 jersey. But when Shannon pulled on the rip chord to unveil his banner before sending it up into the rafters, it was hanging upside down.

Nevertheless, not only did Shannon appear pretty gracious in the moment, he's also turned the Illini's flub into a reason to celebrate. In a social media post on Tuesday, Shannon revealed that they've turned the upside down banner into a T-shirt, and all the proceeds from the purchase shirts will go to benefit the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club right in Champaign.

"When life has you upside down, turn it around," Shannon said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Wolves selected Shannon with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft after two standout seasons at Illinois, including a 2023-24 season in which Shannon scored 23.0 points per game and led the Illini into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Shannon's minutes with the Wolves were sparse early on, but he's recently caught on, playing career highs in minutes and scoring career highs in back-to-back games before the recent All-Star break.

You can purchase Shannon's upside down banner T-shirt or sweatshirt here.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News