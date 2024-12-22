'Terrible': Anthony Edwards blasts officiating after loss to Warriors
After Saturday night's 113-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors, star Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had a singular focus in his postgame media availability, expressing ample frustrations with how the game was officiated.
"F***ing terrible," Edwards said of the officiating postgame. "All of them, except the woman. But the other two dudes, terrible. ... They was just sensitive and they terrible. They never give us — they penalize me and (Julius Randle) for being stronger than our opponent every night. We don't get no calls. That's how I feel about the officials every game we play."
Edwards attempted just four free throws in the game, and his frustrations are season-long, though he was particularly displeased with how Saturday night's game was officiated. While he got few calls on the attack, Edwards was whistled for four personal fouls in the game, and he was also hit with a technical foul for arguing a call in the second quarter.
Though in all fairness, Golden State's Dennis Schroder was also called for a technical foul in the third quarter. And the Warriors' Brandin Podziemski was whistled for another at the end of the quarter for simply pointing out a fan sitting courtside had spilled their drink and workers were cleaning it up, though that call was rescinded after the realization.
But there were certainly valid frustrations. Jaden McDaniels picked up a questionable foul call while guarding Steph Curry late in the game. Edwards picked up his fourth on what appeared to be a clean block of Trayce Jackson-Davis.
"It's been consistent all year, but (Saturday) was bad," Edwards said. "(The Warriors) was getting ticky tack fouls and we weren't getting nothing. So that's just how I feel about the officials. The two dudes, not the woman."
Sean Wright, Sean Corbin and Simone Jelks were the three-person crew at Target Center Saturday night.
What appeared to be the biggest frustration for Edwards, though, wasn't just applicable Saturday night. He said the lack of calls he receives impacts the way he attacks the paint, causing him to hesitate going to the basket.
"I get penalized for being stronger than my opponent," Edwards said. "... They bump me the way they bump everybody else, and I never get the call."