'That's what I think I am': Wolves challenge Rudy Gobert to be world's best defender
Rudy Gobert is providing the Minnesota Timberwolves his best when they need it the most.
Gobert is Minnesota's tone setter on defense, which is nothing new but a role where he's particularly thrived in recent weeks. Over the past five games, his 104.0 defensive rating is the second best of all centers playing 30 or more minutes per game and it's second best on the Wolves to Mike Conley (103.0) among the team's regular rotation. Minnesota's 110.7 defensive rating over the past five games ranks sixth in the NBA amid a dogfight in the Western Conference playoff race.
But Gobert's teammates are also finding him more on the offensive end, and he's also made a big impact on the offensive glass. He's averaging 15.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over the last five games.
"Offensively, they've been great at just looking for me, whether it's in the pocket, lobs," Gobert said of his teammates." Just trying to make the right play, the right pass, and trusting me, that's huge.
"And defensively, I think just them pushing me every day, challenging me to be the best defender in the world, and that's what I think I am. So I gotta bring that every single minute when I'm on the floor."
Gobert was particularly special in Sunday night's win over the Detroit Pistons. He got the Wolves going early when they were otherwise struggling, he was dominant on the offensive glass and his presence down low was palpable as the Pistons shot just 43% in the paint. Gobert finished his night with 19 points, 25 rebounds — 10 offensive — and a block.
"Rudy played out of his mind (Sunday)," said Anthony Edwards, who found Gobert in the paint for Minnesota's first points of the game. "I wanted him to get 30 rebounds. ... Yeah, so hopefully one of these days he can get a 30-ball, for sure."
Gobert's aim is to be that defensive tone setter for Minnesota. He believes when he does that, it's contagious for the rest of the team. It starts at practice and in the weight room, and carries into the games. Gobert also noted that it's the time of year — regular season winding down and playoffs on the horizon — that he gets excited. Every single game matters now.
The Wolves center is performing at the perfect time. When he plays like he did Sunday, the sky is the limit for Minnesota.
"Rudy was spectacular tonight on both ends and on the glass," Wolves coach Chris Finch said after Sunday's game.