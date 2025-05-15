There are two possible schedules for the Western Conference Finals
The Western Conference Finals schedule will be solidified following the outcome of Thursday night's Game 6 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
If the Thunder close out the series Thursday night, Game 1 of the conference finals will be in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 18. But if Denver wins and the series extends to a Game 7, the conference finals won't start until Tuesday, May 20.
All in all, the Timberwolves, who eliminated the Warriors on Wednesday night, will have either three fulls days of rest or five full days off between games. Minnesota had five full days off between their first-round series against the Lakers and their second-round series against Golden State.
Here's the schedule if the Denver-OKC series wraps up Thursday night.
- Game 1: May 18
- Game 2: May 20
- Game 3: May 24
- Game 4: May 26
- Game 5: May 28
- Game 6: May 30
- Game 7: June 1
Here's the schedule if the Denver-OKC series goes to a Game 7.
- Game 1: May 20
- Game 2: May 22
- Game 3: May 24
- Game 4: May 26
- Game 5: May 28
- Game 6: May 30
- Game 7: June 1
Either way, the Wolves will be starting the series on the road as the No. 6 seed. OKC is the No. 1 seed and Denver is No. 4.