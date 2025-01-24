This version of Jaden McDaniels can be a game-changer for Timberwolves
Jaden McDaniels played one of the best games of his five-year career in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks. It was the fully-maximized version of a 24-year-old player who is so important to the Timberwolves' present and future. If they can get more nights from him that are even close to that one from an offensive standpoint, it would be a game-changer for Minnesota's outlook.
McDaniels scored a career-high 27 points in Dallas, matching his career-high with 18 shot attempts. He made just 1 of 5 three-pointers and is still shooting below 33 percent from deep this season, but it was his scoring near the rim that had a huge impact on the game. He made nine of his 13 two-point shots, all of which came in the paint. McDaniels got out in transition for easy buckets and used his remarkable length to elevate and finish at the basket in the Wolves' half-court offense. He also got to the free-throw line and went 6 of 8, which is just the third time he's ever had that many attempts.
McDaniels added 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, becoming the fifth Wolves player to ever have at least 25 points, 4 steals, and 3 blocks in a game. The others are Kevin Garnett (three times), Anthony Edwards (twice), Tom Gugliotta, and Tyrone Corbin.
"Amazing game," head coach Chris Finch said. "He's been playing some of his best basketball in the last couple weeks, month or so. This is a career-high for him tonight and he did it in all different ways. He's been super active on the glass, made big shots at the end of the clock, finished well around the hoop, guarded his tail off as he always does."
The defense has always been there for McDaniels, who was a second team All-Defense selection last season. It's the offensive side that has the potential to really make him a player who drives winning.
Over the last seven games, McDaniels is averaging 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks per night. He's shooting 54.4 percent from the field during that span. Perhaps most notably, he's putting up 11.3 shots per game, demonstrating the kind of aggressiveness the Wolves need from him.
For the season, McDaniels' averages are 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, and he's shooting 45.5 percent on just over nine shot attempts per game. It's been a somewhat disappointing step back for a core player who the Wolves were hoping would take a leap forward on offense this season after a strong playoff run. This version of McDaniels that has shown up over the last two weeks is the guy they were hoping to see all season.
"I would wanna do this every game if I could, but I just try to play the same way," he said. "I don't think I played out of how I usually play. Cuts, off the catch, shooting threes, just doing everything, staying myself."
Even if McDaniels thinks he's playing the same way he always does, it felt like he made a concerted effort to play bigger against Dallas. He's listed at 6'9" and is probably at least an inch taller in reality, if not two. His wingspan is remarkable. When he's utilizing that length, he can be a menace on both ends of the court. Not only does his size help him block shots and rebound on defense, but it allows him to score at the rim even when opposing centers are in the paint.
Taking open threes on kick-outs from players like Edwards, particularly in the corners, will always be part of McDaniels' role. But he can't be limited to that. He's dangerous as a slashing scorer when he's attacking the basket downhill and getting dunks, layups, and short jumpers in the paint.
"I be trying not to just only shoot threes," he said. "I'm forgetting how tall I am, how athletic I am, and sometimes being stuck on the three-point line takes your aggression away. So just continuing to drive and bump people, do all the things to keep the aggression."
McDaniels has also shown improvement in the mental side of the game this season. He's been focused on "staying aggressive through misses and makes" and "having a short-term memory," he said. As a player who has always been prone to picking up some fouls, he's been better about not letting a foul or a bad call lead to frustration that takes him out of the game.
The results over the past couple weeks have been promising. The goal, moving forward, will be to sustain this kind of mindset and production on offense. If he can go from scoring 10-12 points a night to consistently being in the 14-15 range, it would make a world of difference for the Wolves' short- and long-term future.