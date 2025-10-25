Three takeaways after Luka and the Lakers bury the Wolves
Luka Doncic outscored Anthony Edwards 49 to 31 and the Lakers romped the Timberwolves 128-110 Friday night in Los Angeles. The story of the game was Minnesota's putrid defense, as the Lakers shot nearly 60% and pulled away in the third quarter en route to their first win and the Wolves' first loss of the season.
1. Lakers crushed an 18-minute stretch
The Lakers finished the first half on a 16-5 run to take a 68-63 lead into the half, and then they cut through Minnesota's defense like a hot knife through butter in the third quarter, scoring 40 points on 13-of-19 shooting while also making 12 of 14 free throws.
The Wolves led 58-52 with 6:12 left in the second quarter and found themselves trailing 108-94 entering the fourth quarter. It was an 18-minute stretch with the Lakers pummeling the Wolves by 20 points, 56-36.
2. No production from Naz Reid, Mike Conley, Terrence Shannon Jr.
Nobody is asking Rudy Gobert to score more than a dozen points a night, but Naz Reid signed a $125 million contract for the sole purpose of providing offensive firepower.
Reid was so bad in the opener in Portland that Chris Finch didn't play him most of the fourth quarter, and he followed up with an ineffective performance in L.A., finishing with five points and a minus-15 rating in 23 minutes. Through two games, Reid has 11 points on 13 shot attempts. He's also been a major liability on defense in both games.
Conley and Shannon are supposed to be reliable pieces off the bench this season, but neither contributed in this one. Conley had four fouls in nine minutes, in addition to zero points and two turnovers. Shannon played 13 minutes and was sloppy with the ball and off with his shot, finishing with zero points and two turnovers.
3. Bad luck for Rob Dillingham
Dillingham was left on the bench in the season opener, and he had to exit the game less than a minute after checking in Friday night. He entered the game with 8:06 to go in the fourth quarter, and he exited 59 seconds later after picking up a foul and getting hit in the face. He wound up going to the locker room with a bloody nose.
Minnesota's guard play has been bad enough in two games that Finch might be forced to see what Dillingham can do against a fast Indiana team on Sunday night.