Timberwolves announce multi-year deal with new 'official jersey patch partner'
The Wolves officially announced a multi-year partnership with local tech company Sezzle on Monday as the “Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” according to the release.
The NBA launched sponsorship opportunities with patches on the front of jerseys in 2017. The Wolves began with Fitbit as their sponsor until 2020, when Aura took over until now. Starting in the 2024-25 season, Sezzle will be featured on their jerseys.
“We are thrilled to announce Sezzle as the official jersey patch partner for the Minnesota Timberwolves. This partnership holds special significance as both Sezzle and the Timberwolves are proud to call Minneapolis home,” said Sezzle co-founder and President Paul Paradis in the release. “Just as the Timberwolves are reaching new heights on the court, Sezzle is achieving remarkable growth and success in the financial technology sector. Our shared commitment to innovation and community strengthens this collaboration, and we look forward to supporting our hometown team in this exciting journey!”
Despite the Timberwolves' ongoing ownership dispute between Glen Taylor and the Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez group, the franchise was still able to get a deal done. They will debut their new jersey sponsorship on Oct. 4 when they take on the Lakers in their first preseason game, which is only 53 days away.