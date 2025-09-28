Timberwolves announce new additions to complete training camp roster
The Timberwolves finalized their 21-player training camp roster on Sunday, which includes three new additions in forward Alize Johnson and wings Zyon Pullin and Jules Bernard.
Although the Wolves didn't disclose the terms, the three newcomers are almost certainly on Exhibit 10 deals, which are non-guaranteed one-year deals for the league minimum. They'll essentially be extra training camp depth. And if they impress, they could potentially earn a two-way deal or simply be assigned to the Iowa Wolves in the G League.
Guard CJ Fulton and forward Nate Santos were waived. Fulton is an Ireland native who played with the Wolves in Summer League this year.
Alize Johnson
Johnson, 29, was the 50th overall pick by the Pacers out of Missouri State in the 2018 draft. He spent a couple seasons with Indiana, then bounced around the league for a while. He had brief stints with the Nets, Bulls, Wizards, Pelicans, and Spurs between 2020 and 2023.
The two best games of Johnson's career — 23 points and 15 rebounds in one, 20 points and 21 rebounds in another — came in the spring of 2021 with Brooklyn. He's played in 76 total NBA games and has averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
Johnson has also played in almost 100 G League games and has consistently put up big numbers at that level. With four different teams, he has career G League averages of 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
Since his last NBA appearance with the Spurs in December 2022, Johnson has played professionally in South Korea, Puerto Rico, and Japan. Now he's looking to make a return to the NBA.
Zyon Pullin
Pullin is a 24-year-old guard/wing who played college basketball at UC Riverside and Florida. He went undrafted last year and made his NBA debut with the Grizzlies this past February. Pullin played in 34 G League games as a rookie, averaging 15 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He's a 6'4" guard with some all-around upside as a shooter, scorer, and secondary playmaker.
Jules Bernard
Bernard, 25, is a 6'7" lefty guard/wing who played at UCLA and went undrafted in 2022. He played in 19 NBA games with the Wizards in the 2023-24 season. Bernard has also shined in the G League, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 114 games.
The Timberwolves' annual media day will take place on Monday afternoon. Training camp begins on Tuesday, and Minnesota's first preseason game is next Saturday against the Nuggets in San Diego.