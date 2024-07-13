Timberwolves are No. 1 seed in Group A for next season's NBA Cup
The 2024-25 NBA schedule has not been announced but the league has revealed plans for next season's NBA Cup, the in-season tournament that debuted last season. The Timberwolves are in Group A of the Western Conference along with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
Teams are seeded 1 through 5 and in Group A the Timberwolves are No. 1, followed by the Clippers, Kings, Rockets and Blazers. Minnesota will play home games against the Rockets and Clippers and road games versus the Kings and Blazers.
In-season tournament Group Stage games will be played on Tuesday and Fridays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, 2024. There are six groups –– three in the West and three in the East –– and the winner of each group, plus one non-group winner with the best record (likely a tiebreaker) will advance to the knockout rounds, which begin with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. The semifinals and championship will follow.
The official schedule and broadcast details will be announced in August.
Outside of the championship game, all group stage and knockout games will count in the NBA standings. Last year, players on the winning team each got $500,000 while the runners-up received $200,000.