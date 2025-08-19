Timberwolves bringing back Bones Hyland in NBA free agency
The Minnesota Timberwolves are re-signing guard Bones Hyland, according to no one other than Bones Hyland. Hyland is expected to serve a depth role with limited playing time similar to how he was used by the Timberwolves after being brought in late last season.
Why are the Timberwolves adding him?
Minnesota had two open roster spots and needed another body at guard. Hyland knows the system after spending the latter portion of last season on the roster. While he has the ability to score off the bench, it might be tough for him to find minutes behind point guards Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham. It's also tough to crack the lineup as a combo guard since Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo will dominate the two guard minutes.
Contract details unknown
Minnesota was around $6 million below the NBA's second apron, according to Krawczynski. They could've used their $5.7 million midlevel exception to land a guard with more experience, a la Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne or Landry Shamet, who were rumored last week, but Hyland likely came at a cheaper price considering he signed a two-way contract with Minnesota last season. Officially, his contract details haven't been disclosed.
Hyland can provide instant offense
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly drafted Hyland in 2021 when he was in Denver's front office. Despite playing in only four regular-season games for Minnesota last season, Hyland is still only 24 years old and he averaged between 10 and 12 points per game off the bench during his first four NBA seasons (three with Denver, one with the Clippers). His career-high 37 points came in 2024 with the Clippers.
What's next?
Training camp. The Timberwolves report to training camp in mid-September. They open the six-game preseason slate Oct. 4 against Denver, and the regular season begins Oct. 22 at Portland. That'll be followed by an Oct. 24 game in Los Angeles against LeBron James and the Lakers, marking the first of 28 nationally televised/streamed games for Minnesota during the 2025-26 season.