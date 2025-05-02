All Timberwolves

Timberwolves' championship odds remain rather low after beating Lakers

The betting markets still aren't giving Minnesota much of a chance to win it all.

Tony Liebert

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The national media, betting markets and general public didn't give the Timberwolves much of a chance to advance past the first round against the Lakers but they ran the Lakers into the offseason in just five games. Still, the oddsmakers aren't giving them much of a chance to win it all.

Six of the eight first-round series have been decided. The Warriors currently lead the Rockets three games to two ahead of Game 6 Friday night, and Game 7 between the Clippers and Nuggets is Saturday night. The odds could change a lot by the end of the weekend, but as of Friday morning the Timberwolves' championship odds are a lot longer than the perceived heavyweights.

Latest 2025 NBA Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (as of May 2)

Team

2025 NBA Championship Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder

+155

Boston Celtics

+185

Cleveland Cavaliers

+500

Minnesota Timberwolves

+1700

Golden State Warriors

+1900

Los Angeles Clippers

+2800

Denver Nuggets

+5000

New York Knicks

+5500

Indiana Pacers

+6500

Houston Rockets

+1100

It makes sense for the Thunder, Celtics and Cavaliers to have the best odds to win the title, as they've been the three best teams all season. The Wolves being fourth seems reasonable, but at 17-to-1, their implied probability of winning it all is 5.56%.

All signs point towards Minnesota hosting Golden State in the second round and both teams currently have similar odds to win it all, which implies that the series will be considered a toss-up by the oddsmakers.

There weren't many people giving the Wolves a chance to beat the Lakers, but they'll have the opportunity to continue to prove themselves as the postseason rolls on.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

