Timberwolves could be without Nickeil Alexander-Walker for big game in Houston
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is questionable for Minnesota's showdown with the Rockets on Friday night due to an illness.
Alexander-Walker showed up on the injury report Friday morning, joining veteran forward Joe Ingles with a questionable tag. Ingles hasn't played in just six games this season and has been out since mid-November because of a calf strain in his left leg.
The Timberwolves are coming off a win over the Mavericks on Christmas Day as they spend most of the final week of 2024 in the Lone Star State. After playing Houston Friday night, the Wolves will head west to San Antonio to prepare for Sunday's game against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.
Alexander-Walker had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 15 minutes off the bench against Dallas. It was the fewest minutes he's played in a game all season, though it's unclear if the illness was bugging him during the game.
He's played in all 29 games for the Timberwolves (15-14) this season. If he doesn't play, it would likely mean a larger role for Donte DiVincenzo and possibly some more minutes for Rob Dillingham and Josh Minott.
Minnesota lost 117-111 in overtime at home against the Rockets in their only previous meeting this season on Nov. 26.
The Rockets (21-9) have won 16 of 21 games after starting the season 5-4.