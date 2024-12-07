Timberwolves defense achieves a feat no NBA team has matched Since 2021
After taking down the Warriors last night on the road, the Timberwolves have won four straight games and they're playing some of their best basketball of the season.
Their defensive improvement has arguably been the most impressive part of their four-game winning streak. In the four wins, Minnesota has allowed 85.5 points per game. According to a social media post from The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, they're the first NBA team to allow 92 points or fewer in four straight games since the Grizzlies in 2021. They're the first Timberwolves team to do so since 2008.
Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has been the straw that has stirred the drink for the Wolves on defense. He is not known for great box score statistics, but he had five steals against the Clippers on Wednesday and he's averaging two steals per game throughout the winning streak.
Minnesota was one of the best defenses in the entire league last season, but after trading Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo it has taken them a little bit to find the same level of success.
After a slow start, they've begun to find their groove. Their 108.2 defensive team rating ranks fourth-best in the entire NBA and they've allowed 106.6 points per game, which ranks third-best. Following an 8-10 start to the regular season, many people jumped to some conclusions about this Wolves team, but it's clear that they're still one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.