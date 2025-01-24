Timberwolves get encouraging news on Donte DiVincenzo's toe injury
Fears that Donte DiVincenzo could miss months and perhaps the rest of the season have faded after the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed encouraging news Friday.
DiVincenzo, who has been out since suffering a sprained big toe on his left foot in Minnesota's Jan. 15 game against the Golden State Warriors, will be re-evaluated in three weeks to determine the next steps.
A second opinion from a medical expert confirmed that DiVincenzo will not need surgery.
"While seeking a second opinion, DiVincenzo was evaluated by Dr. J. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics for a stress fluoroscopy of the left great toe per the recommendation of Dr. Richard Ferkel at Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Robert Anderson at OrthoCarolina," the Wolves said in a statement Friday. "The exam showed a stable turf toe injury with a partial tear of the plantar ligament, not requiring surgery. DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available."
DiVincenzo was initially diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain, which is often associated with a recovery window of 2-6 months. It's not clear how much time DiVincenzo will miss, but three weeks from Friday will bring Minnesota to Valentine's Day, which is exactly one month from the date that he suffered the injury.
The soon-to-be 28-year-old guard had been playing tremendous basketball for Minnesota since replacing Mike Conley in the starting lineup on Jan. 6. In six games as as starter, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists while making 24 of 57 three-pointers (42.1%).