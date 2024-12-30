Timberwolves hang on against Spurs for third straight win
Donte DiVincenzo appears to be finding his rhythm in Minnesota.
DiVincenzo, who was the hot hand for the Timberwolves, drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with 5:34 remaining and another from downtown that extended Minnesota's lead to five with just under three minutes to go. Minnesota held on to the lead the rest of the way in a 112-110 victory over the Spurs — their third straight win — at Target Center in Minneapolis.
DiVincenzo finished with a team-high 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes off the bench for the Wolves (17-14). It was the guard's third consecutive game scoring in double figures as he continues to find his rhythm.
The Wolves saw a 12-point halftime lead disappear heading into the fourth quarter as the Spurs (16-16) exploded for 37 points in the third frame. Victory Wembanyama scored 11 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter to make it a dead head entering the final 12 minutes. Harrison Barnes and Devin Vassell finished with 24 and 22 points, respectively.
The Wolves fell behind by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter before rallying back to tie it up.
Wembanyama's dunk with 31.8 seconds remaining cut the Spurs' deficit to 111-109. Anthony Edwards, who finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, missed a floater out of a Wolves timeout, and the Spurs got the ball back with 25.1 seconds remaining. Rudy Gobert, who had a strong game with 17 points and 15 rebounds, fouled Wembanyama while denying the pass to the post, and the Spurs second-year big man made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 111-110.
Fittingly, DiVincenzo grabbed the defensive rebound and was fouled, but made just 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
DiVincenzo had his hand in the face of Jeremy Sochan, who missed a potential game-winning 3 as time expired.
Minnesota jumped out to a large halftime advantage after holding the Spurs to just 12 points in the second quarter. DiVincenzo scored 11 of Minnesota's 32 second-quarter points as the Wolves were rolling into the halftime break.