Timberwolves host local Division II star for NBA draft workout
Minnesota State-Mankato's Malik Willingham highlighted a group of six more prospects the Timberwolves hosted for a draft workout on Thursday.
Malik Willingham, G, Minnesota State-Mankato
The Mavericks took home the Division II national championship last season and Malik Willingham might've been their best player. Listed at 6-foot-3, he averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds with 43.5/35/83.7 shooting splits. It is a great story for the Waseca, Minnesota native.
Adem Bona, C, UCLA
Bona was likely the best prospect in Thursday's workout and he's been a player that has been mocked to the Timberwolves. He is an exciting 21-year-old big man who averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season. If Minnesota wants to add to its frontcourt he would be a great option.
Jamison Battle, F, Ohio State
Former Gophers and Ohio State forward Jamison Battle was the second Minnesota native to workout Thursday. Last season with the Buckeyes he shot a career-high 43.3% from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-7, if he is able to improve his defense he could work his way onto an NBA roster.
Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona
On ESPN's final prospect rankings, Johnson ranks No. 49. The 22-year-old forward averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. He knows how to shoot and defend, which is something that every NBA team cannot have enough of.
Reece Beekman, G, Virginia
Last season at Virginia was Beekman's best. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He knows how to defend and facilitate at a high level, but at only 6-foot-1, there are some limitations about his longterm potential.
Ulrich Chomche, F, Cameroon
Chomche is an incredibly cool story hailing from the NBA Academy in Africa. He is 6-foot-10 and only 18 years old. ESPN ranks him as the No. 43 prospect in this draft. He would be a very intriguing developmental prospect.