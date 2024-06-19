Wolves leave with Terrence Shannon Jr., Adem Bona in latest mock draft
We are only one week away from the 2024 NBA draft and according to ESPN's latest mock draft, a couple of names to watch in connection to the Timberwolves' first- and second-round picks (Nos. 27 and 37) are Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adem Bona.
No. 27: Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
Minnesota hosted Shannon Jr. for a workout Tuesday, and ESPN seems to think there is some interest in using the first-round pick on the Illinois product.
"It's quite possible Shannon hears his name called well before this pick at No. 27, with many teams in the top 25 expressing interest," the mock reads. "He has an opportunity to work his way up the board in the days to come. His athletic tools have always been NBA-caliber, but his development at Illinois into a more consistent two-way contributor helped raise the perception around his floor as a useful rotation player. A playoff-caliber team like the Timberwolves might be excited to see him fall here."
Shannon averaged 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, and he will turn 24 in July. Listed at 6-foot-6, his skills could translate to an NBA rotation very quickly. If he is the man at No. 27, he could find himself in Minnesota's rotation early and often.
Shannon was recently found not guilty of a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident in Lawrence, Kansas last September.
No. 37: Adem Bona, C, UCLA
ESPN's mock suggests Minnesota will look at UCLA big man Adem Bona. The 21-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season. He is an old-school big man, as he did not attempt a single 3-pointer throughout his two-year college career.
Center is not a position of need for Minnesota, but if they lose Luka Garza to free agency this offseason, they could add a player like Bona to a two-way contract as he continues to develop.