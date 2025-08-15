Timberwolves mock Lakers, Cowboys, Drake in schedule release video
It's probably not going to win an award for creativity, but the Minnesota Timberwolves accompanied scheduled release day in the NBA with a video featuring a hydraulic press crushing things associated with the cities and states of their opponents.
Without further ado, here are the items the Timberwolves crushed in the video:
- Portland: bouquet of roses
- Memphis: jar of BBQ sauce
- Orlando: Magic 8 ball
- Philadelphia: stack of Philly cheesesteak sandwiches
- New York: basket of apples
- Denver: four decks of Bicycle playing cards
- Lakers: Dallas Cowboys mini helmet
- Milwaukee: Tillamook bricks of cheese
- Houston: rocket made of Legos
- Chicago: hot dogs
- Clippers: *jackhammer sound effect while cleaning hot dogs from the press
- Dallas: horse-shaped ride-along toy
- Detroit: toy car
- San Antonio: stack of churros
- Boston: bowl of Lucky Charms cereal
- Atlanta: peach
- Golden State: Ghirardelli chocolates
- Toronto: "Degrassi" DVD with Drake on the cover
- Oklahoma City: congratulations card with message inside: "But it's a new season..."
The best of the bunch are the Cowboys mini helmet, which obviously represents the Lakers having a ton of bandwagon fans (much like the Cowboys in the NFL). And the Drake reference for the Raptors was pretty funny.
Other than that, it's a slow and boring video that won't do much more than rob you of three minutes of your life. And now that you've read to the bottom of this story, you've lost even more valuable time. Sorry about that...