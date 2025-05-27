All Timberwolves

Timberwolves open as heavy underdogs in win-or-go-home Game 5

Minnesota will look to become the 14th NBA team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Tony Liebert

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After Monday's Game 4 loss, the Timberwolves' backs are truly against the wall with a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals. FanDuel Sportsbook has released its betting odds for Game 5 and the Thunder have opened as 8.5-point favorites.

Wednesday's Game 5 would mark the fourth time this season, and first time this postseason, that Minnesota has been an underdog of 8.5 points or more. All three of the other instances came against Oklahoma City in the regular season.

In the history of the NBA playoffs there have been only 13 teams to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a seven-game series. The last two instances came in the 2020 playoffs, which were played in the bubble. The two instances before that came in the 2016 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Warriors, and then again in the NBA Finals that season between Cleveland and Golden State.

Related: Turnovers, offensive rebounds cost Timberwolves in Game 4 loss

FanDuel Sportbook currently gives the Wolves 20-1 odds to become the 14th team to come back from a 3-1 deficit, which would give them an implied probability of 0.5% to win the series.

The Timberwolves are 12-14 straight up as betting underdogs this season. They are 3-3 in the postseason and they were 9-11 in the regular season. Wednesday's Game 5 will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ABC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Timberwolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News