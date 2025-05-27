Timberwolves open as heavy underdogs in win-or-go-home Game 5
After Monday's Game 4 loss, the Timberwolves' backs are truly against the wall with a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals. FanDuel Sportsbook has released its betting odds for Game 5 and the Thunder have opened as 8.5-point favorites.
Wednesday's Game 5 would mark the fourth time this season, and first time this postseason, that Minnesota has been an underdog of 8.5 points or more. All three of the other instances came against Oklahoma City in the regular season.
In the history of the NBA playoffs there have been only 13 teams to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a seven-game series. The last two instances came in the 2020 playoffs, which were played in the bubble. The two instances before that came in the 2016 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Warriors, and then again in the NBA Finals that season between Cleveland and Golden State.
Related: Turnovers, offensive rebounds cost Timberwolves in Game 4 loss
FanDuel Sportbook currently gives the Wolves 20-1 odds to become the 14th team to come back from a 3-1 deficit, which would give them an implied probability of 0.5% to win the series.
The Timberwolves are 12-14 straight up as betting underdogs this season. They are 3-3 in the postseason and they were 9-11 in the regular season. Wednesday's Game 5 will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ABC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.